Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 766 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in Nutrien by 39.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,584,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,556 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 3.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,266,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,127,000 after buying an additional 309,354 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Nutrien by 4.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,273,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,622,000 after buying an additional 309,472 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Nutrien by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,609,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,970,000 after buying an additional 53,102 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Nutrien by 94.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,494,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,969,000 after buying an additional 2,671,293 shares during the period. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.47. 24,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,407. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $58.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $61.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

