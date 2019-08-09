White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Director Lowndes Andrew Smith Sells 1,000 Shares

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Director Lowndes Andrew Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.21, for a total transaction of $1,086,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,402.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lowndes Andrew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Lowndes Andrew Smith sold 500 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,004.70, for a total transaction of $502,350.00.

Shares of NYSE:WTM traded up $8.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,093.91. 17,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,049.49. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $832.88 and a 1 year high of $1,104.14.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($9.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 27.13%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 46 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

