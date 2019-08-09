William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allergan in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $16.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $16.81. William Blair also issued estimates for Allergan’s Q1 2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.04. Allergan had a negative net margin of 54.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AGN. Guggenheim lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allergan in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Allergan in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Allergan from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

NYSE AGN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.79. The stock had a trading volume of 16,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955,877. Allergan has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $197.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allergan by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Allergan by 2,162.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

