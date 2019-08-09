William Blair Downgrades AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) to Market Perform

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) was downgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of AxoGen from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get AxoGen alerts:

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $684.65 million, a P/E ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 0.18. AxoGen has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $46.25.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,493.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David K. Hansen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,056.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in AxoGen by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 980,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,654,000 after acquiring an additional 343,900 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AxoGen by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 630,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,478,000 after acquiring an additional 159,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AxoGen by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 28,111 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,402,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in AxoGen by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 302,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.