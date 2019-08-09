William Blair Weighs in on Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.90. William Blair also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $40.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.87.

Shares of BECN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.09. 4,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,647. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth $104,384,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth $36,419,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,907,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,954,000 after purchasing an additional 849,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $23,992,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 11,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.17 per share, for a total transaction of $401,634.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,288.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO C Eric Swank sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $200,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

