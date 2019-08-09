William Hill (LON:WMH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

William Hill (LON:WMH) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The gambling company reported GBX 5.30 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of LON WMH traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 156.25 ($2.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,759,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22. William Hill has a fifty-two week low of GBX 128.45 ($1.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58). The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 155.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a GBX 2.66 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. William Hill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.14%.

WMH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of William Hill in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of William Hill in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of William Hill in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 238.75 ($3.12).

About William Hill

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

