Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €240.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie set a €147.97 ($172.06) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €162.00 ($188.37) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wirecard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €198.80 ($231.16).

ETR WDI traded down €3.00 ($3.49) on Thursday, reaching €144.75 ($168.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €149.18. Wirecard has a 52 week low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a 52 week high of €199.00 ($231.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

