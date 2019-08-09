WIZBL Price Tops $0.0016 (WBL)

WIZBL (CURRENCY:WBL) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 9th. One WIZBL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinBene. In the last week, WIZBL has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. WIZBL has a total market cap of $246,757.00 and approximately $273.00 worth of WIZBL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00257026 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.17 or 0.01184569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00018940 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00087999 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About WIZBL

WIZBL’s total supply is 217,690,264 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for WIZBL is www.wizbl.io.

Buying and Selling WIZBL

WIZBL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WIZBL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WIZBL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WIZBL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

