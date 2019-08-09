Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lessened its stake in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,432 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Worldpay by 156.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Worldpay by 131.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Worldpay by 52.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Worldpay by 28.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WP remained flat at $$135.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 19,553,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,610. Worldpay Inc has a 1 year low of $70.41 and a 1 year high of $138.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup set a $152.00 target price on shares of Worldpay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management.

