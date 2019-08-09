Wowbit Price Hits $0.0099 on Major Exchanges (WWB)

Wowbit (CURRENCY:WWB) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, Wowbit has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Wowbit token can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wowbit has a market cap of $2.75 million and $164,782.00 worth of Wowbit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 99.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wowbit Token Profile

Wowbit (WWB) is a token. Wowbit’s total supply is 1,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,777,778 tokens. Wowbit’s official message board is wowoonet.com/news.html. Wowbit’s official website is wowoonet.com.

Wowbit Token Trading

Wowbit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wowbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wowbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wowbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

