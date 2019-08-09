WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) PT Raised to C$15.00

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of WIR.U stock traded down C$0.09 on Friday, hitting C$13.90. 28,626 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $618.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of C$12.10 and a 52 week high of C$14.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.52.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Company Profile

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

