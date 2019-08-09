Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WMGI. BidaskClub raised Wright Medical Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $34.00 price target on Wright Medical Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Wright Medical Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wright Medical Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.08.

NASDAQ WMGI traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $21.58. 5,079,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,519. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 713.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.69. Wright Medical Group has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $32.86.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.04 million. Wright Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. Wright Medical Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wright Medical Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew C. Morton sold 2,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $70,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin D. Cordell sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $81,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,626 shares of company stock valued at $389,339. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Wright Medical Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 839,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,021,000 after buying an additional 33,229 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Wright Medical Group by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 598,174 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,812,000 after purchasing an additional 209,494 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Wright Medical Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 20,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Wright Medical Group by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 33,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Wright Medical Group by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,500,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,197,000 after purchasing an additional 886,324 shares during the last quarter.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

