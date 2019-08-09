XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. XCel Brands had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.94%.

Shares of XELB stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 153,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,242. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $35.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. XCel Brands has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XELB. ValuEngine raised XCel Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

XCel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

