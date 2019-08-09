Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Given a $52.00 Price Target by Leerink Swann Analysts

Leerink Swann set a $52.00 price target on Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XNCR. Guggenheim downgraded Xencor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Xencor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Xencor from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xencor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.57.

Shares of XNCR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.92. 566,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,108. Xencor has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.63.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 million. Research analysts expect that Xencor will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III purchased 12,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $377,586.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Xencor in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Xencor by 42.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Xencor in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Xencor in the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

