Xencor’s (XNCR) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Nomura

Nomura reissued their sell rating on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Nomura currently has a $21.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“‘18087 (SSTR2xCD3) 2H19 to 1H20, 0 Est ASCO as Expected. SSTR2 is a validated target in NET and GIST, but these are solid tumors and suffer from tumor microenvironment effects and potential on-target toxicities. ‘18087 (SSTR2xCD3) is now the only bispecific in XNCR’s platform that we currently value. NVS to Our View. Recall, the clinical hold lifted in April; dosing to resume in coming weeks, but “tunable potency” still in question. Last update on clinicaltrials.gov was May 2 and included a Aug 2019 study completion date – we anticipate with appropriate study completion, NVS will return rights. More p 3. Checks – XNCRs’s Bispec C max -Dependent with Redesign.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XNCR. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Xencor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xencor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.57.

NASDAQ:XNCR traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.48. The stock had a trading volume of 299,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,481. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 1.39. Xencor has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.63.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 million. Xencor had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xencor will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III acquired 12,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $377,586.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Xencor by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,432,000 after acquiring an additional 119,347 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Xencor by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Xencor by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,271,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

