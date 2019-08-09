xG Technology (NASDAQ:XGTI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.28

Shares of xG Technology Inc (NASDAQ:XGTI) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.21. xG Technology shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 787,472 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30.

xG Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:XGTI)

xG Technology, Inc designs, develops, and delivers advanced wireless communications solutions in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and rest of world. Its business lines include the brands of Integrated Microwave Technologies LLC (IMT) and Vislink Communication Systems (VCS). IMT develops, manufactures, and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing COFDM (Coded Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing) technology, a transmission technique that combines encoding technology with OFDM (Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing) modulation to provide the low latency and high image clarity required for real-time live broadcasting video transmissions.

