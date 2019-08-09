XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $71.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.41.

NYSE:XPO opened at $70.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.98. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $116.27.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 10.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 72,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth $269,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth $4,632,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 111,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

