Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,986,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,554,000 after purchasing an additional 516,715 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,274,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,907,000 after acquiring an additional 26,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,217,000 after purchasing an additional 134,307 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Xylem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,235,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 5.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,641,000 after purchasing an additional 91,397 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $85.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.15.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $184,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,551.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $376,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,707 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.