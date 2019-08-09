YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $24.73 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,605 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 18,246 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.9% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 557 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total transaction of $630,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,264,582.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $2,123,661.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,969,322.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,500. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $137.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,247,446. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $93.96 and a 1 year high of $141.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.21. The firm has a market cap of $1,028.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.74%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microsoft from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus boosted their target price on Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $93.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.21.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.