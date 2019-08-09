YY (NASDAQ:YY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of YY (NASDAQ:YY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $76.10 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on YY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YY from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of YY from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $106.00) on shares of YY in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YY from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of YY from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.01.

Get YY alerts:

YY stock opened at $55.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. YY has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $90.05.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $705.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.37 million. YY had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 24.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that YY will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in YY by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in YY by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in YY by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in YY by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in YY by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for YY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.