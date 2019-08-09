Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) to announce sales of $1.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. Albireo Pharma posted sales of $240,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 437.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year sales of $4.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 million to $6.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $23.76 million, with estimates ranging from $2.66 million to $35.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Albireo Pharma.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.09. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,900.81% and a negative return on equity of 47.03%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 million.

Several brokerages have commented on ALBO. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

Shares of ALBO traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,885. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $298.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 22.8% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 719,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,178,000 after purchasing an additional 133,449 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 6.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 202,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 33,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 8.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.