Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Altice USA reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATUS. Nomura lifted their price objective on Altice USA from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie started coverage on Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Altice USA from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.42.

NYSE ATUS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.84. 2,501,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,987,984. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.50 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, Director Dennis Okhuijsen sold 551,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $13,611,031.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Altice USA by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Altice USA by 340.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

