Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AquaVenture’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). AquaVenture posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaVenture will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AquaVenture.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $51.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. AquaVenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WAAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of AquaVenture in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AquaVenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AquaVenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAAS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of AquaVenture by 446.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 23.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AquaVenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AquaVenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAAS traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $18.34. 195,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,816. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.60. AquaVenture has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.82 million, a P/E ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 0.93.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

