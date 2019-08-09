Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ArQule’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). ArQule posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArQule will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ArQule.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. ArQule had a negative net margin of 83.15% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARQL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of ArQule from $6.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of ArQule from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on shares of ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $12.00 target price on shares of ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ArQule has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

In other ArQule news, Director Ran Nussbaum bought 307,692 shares of ArQule stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $2,999,997.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ArQule during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,597,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArQule during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,390,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArQule by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,618,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,657 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArQule during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,540,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of ArQule during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,421,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARQL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.28. 876,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,110. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 2.22. ArQule has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.58.

ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

