Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.68. Canadian Natural Resources reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $3.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNQ. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Edward Jones cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.284 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 348.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 245.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

