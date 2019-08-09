Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Compass Diversified reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CODI shares. Raymond James downgraded Compass Diversified from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider Elias Sabo bought 18,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $341,379.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 585,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,902,922.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $182,556. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 39,667 shares of company stock worth $747,776. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 49.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.1% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,058,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter worth $211,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter worth $31,000. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CODI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.03. 7,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,871. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $20.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

