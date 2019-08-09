Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $904.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) will post $904.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $878.60 million and the highest is $950.50 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE posted sales of $583.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will report full-year sales of $2.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $422.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.91.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.57. The company had a trading volume of 527,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,354. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $139.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $2,718,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 8,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $962,679.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,993 shares of company stock worth $3,706,028. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 42.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,453 shares during the period. Valiant Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter valued at $46,036,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 278.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 324,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,615 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 32.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 580,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,923,000 after acquiring an additional 143,358 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,151,000 after acquiring an additional 141,833 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

