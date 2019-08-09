Zacks: Analysts Expect Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Herman Miller’s earnings. Herman Miller reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Herman Miller will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Herman Miller.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.23 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 25.20%. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on MLHR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Sidoti lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Herman Miller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other Herman Miller news, SVP Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 3,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $156,679.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,041.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 10,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $473,584.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,988.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,468 shares of company stock valued at $2,858,652 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Herman Miller has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $46.29.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herman Miller (MLHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.