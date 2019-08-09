Zacks: Analysts Expect Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Omnicell’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Omnicell reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on Omnicell from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

OMCL stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.38. 159,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,122. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.70. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $92.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other news, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $351,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 140,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,571.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 3,798 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $310,372.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,060.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,638 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Omnicell by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,552,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 56,254 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

