Zacks: Analysts Expect PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) to report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.34. PGT Innovations posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PGT Innovations.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. PGT Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on PGTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gabelli raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

PGT Innovations stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.17. 395,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $192,710.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,672,292.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 59,025 shares of company stock worth $923,460 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 54.2% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 48.7% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.