Zacks: Analysts Expect PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) to report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.34. PGT Innovations posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. PGT Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on PGTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gabelli raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

PGT Innovations stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.17. 395,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $192,710.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,672,292.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 59,025 shares of company stock worth $923,460 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 54.2% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 48.7% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.