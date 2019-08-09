Zacks: Analysts Expect Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.09). Plug Power also reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.47 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 1,598.78% and a negative net margin of 44.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLUG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth $25,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 52.8% during the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 19,851 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plug Power stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,193,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,184. The stock has a market cap of $515.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.87.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

