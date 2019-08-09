Zacks: Arotech Co. (NASDAQ:ARTX) Given $4.50 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Arotech Co. (NASDAQ:ARTX) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $4.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.08 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Arotech an industry rank of 39 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Arotech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ ARTX traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $2.15. 366,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94. Arotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $58.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Arotech had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $23.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arotech will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arotech by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 51,067 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arotech by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 86,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arotech in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arotech Company Profile

Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The company's Training and Simulation division develops, manufactures, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel.

