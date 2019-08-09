Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) will post $4.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eastside Distilling’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.45 million. Eastside Distilling reported sales of $1.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastside Distilling will report full-year sales of $17.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.85 million to $18.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.31 million, with estimates ranging from $22.07 million to $26.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eastside Distilling.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 78.82% and a negative net margin of 127.06%.

Eastside Distilling stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.04. 69,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,652. The company has a market cap of $36.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.58. Eastside Distilling has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eastside Distilling by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 227,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 20,961 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 386,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 103,179 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 19.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 42,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 27.0% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 12,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

