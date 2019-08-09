Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to Post -$0.44 EPS

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2019

Wall Street analysts expect EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for EXACT Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.51). EXACT Sciences posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.59). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EXACT Sciences.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $199.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.18 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXAS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total value of $205,669.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,592.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $1,039,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,303,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,996,000 after buying an additional 2,261,394 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,005,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,707,000 after buying an additional 107,603 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,535,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,283,000 after buying an additional 1,057,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,583,000 after buying an additional 69,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,048,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.29. 1,152,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,465. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.98 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.06. EXACT Sciences has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $123.99.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

