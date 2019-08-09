Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Equities analysts expect Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.07. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $111.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.47 million. Switch had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.98%. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

SWCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Switch from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

SWCH stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,205,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,339. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.68. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

In other Switch news, major shareholder William Gonsalves Balelo sold 27,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $353,769.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the second quarter worth $23,830,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Switch by 82.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,590,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,572 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Switch by 16,145.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 309,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 307,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter worth $1,967,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 7.9% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,202,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,017,000 after acquiring an additional 234,085 shares during the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

