Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.80 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will report $5.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.82 billion and the lowest is $5.79 billion. U.S. Bancorp reported sales of $5.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year sales of $22.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.88 billion to $23.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $23.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.20 billion to $23.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,429.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,414 shares of company stock worth $2,297,215. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.9% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 74,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 18,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.1% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,995.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 818,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 779,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 17,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,184,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021,330. The company has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $57.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

