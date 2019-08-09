Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Cooper Tire & Rubber posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.74 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTB. ValuEngine downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.83. 17,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.81. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $23.27 and a 12 month high of $35.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 19.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,800,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 933.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 302,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 338,489 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,292,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,640,000 after purchasing an additional 136,917 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 332,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 129,880 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,493,000 after purchasing an additional 107,048 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

