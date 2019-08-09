Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. Kelly Services posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Noble Financial started coverage on Kelly Services in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kelly Services by 6,285.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 22.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 60.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 95.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.54. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

