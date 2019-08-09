Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Tactile Systems Technology posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.60 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on TCMD shares. ValuEngine raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Tactile Systems Technology to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $151,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,599 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,859 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 8.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 134,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 5.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 889,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,603,000 after acquiring an additional 49,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 124.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 112,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 62,501 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCMD traded down $1.76 on Friday, reaching $50.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.89. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $76.63.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

