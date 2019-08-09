Zacks: Brokerages Expect Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) to Post $1.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) to report earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Triton International’s earnings. Triton International posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Triton International will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Triton International.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Triton International had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Triton International’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRTN shares. Compass Point set a $38.00 target price on Triton International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Triton International from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triton International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

NYSE:TRTN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.48. The stock had a trading volume of 499 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,503. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.27. Triton International has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $39.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.02%.

In other Triton International news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $76,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,644 shares in the company, valued at $408,274.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRTN. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Triton International in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Triton International in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Triton International by 6,562.5% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

