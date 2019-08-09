Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Xylem posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Xylem from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Xylem stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.82. 782,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. Xylem has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $85.39.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $184,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,551.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $375,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,109.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,707. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Xylem by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,002,000 after acquiring an additional 36,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,217,000 after purchasing an additional 134,307 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

