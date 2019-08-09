Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CDR stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. Cedar Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $224.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $35.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 13.08%. Research analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,140,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 328,844 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,636,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 554,740 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,308,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 77,475 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,235,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,101,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 448,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

