Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

LSCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Dougherty & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Shares of LSCC stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.83. 30,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $20.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 85.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Esam Elashmawi acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.17 per share, with a total value of $60,850.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $199,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,514.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,334 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,324.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,039,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,348,000 after buying an additional 2,826,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $10,998,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $17,024,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,294,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $13,823,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

