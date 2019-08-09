Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) to Sell

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

LIND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

NASDAQ LIND traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.96. 1,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,836. The firm has a market cap of $926.05 million, a PE ratio of 79.19 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $19.20.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.58 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Trey Byus sold 9,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $162,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,277.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $1,075,310.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,051 shares of company stock worth $2,508,852 in the last quarter. Insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIND. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 28,380.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,663,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,405 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,707,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 597.2% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 423,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 362,411 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,625,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 645.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 297,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

