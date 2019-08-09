Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CAPCOM CO., LTD. plans, develops, manufactures, sells and distributes consumer video game. Its operating segment consists of Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments and Other Businesses segments. Digital Contents segment develops and sells household games and online games and contents for cell phones. Amusement Equipment segment develops, manufactures and sells game machine for store operators. Arcade Operations segment operates Plaza Capcom amusement facilities in commercial complexes as well as hosts various events. Others segment involves the character-related license business and the real estate leasing business. CAPCOM CO., LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55. CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells package games and digital download content.

