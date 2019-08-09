Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) to Buy

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gogo is the leading provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the global aviation industry. They currently provide services on approximately 9,600 aircraft, which represents more than 20% of the world’s total commercial and business jet aircraft. Gogo has partnerships with 14 commercial airlines and is installed on more than 2,500 commercial aircraft. Nearly 7,000 business aircraft are also flying with its solutions, including the world’s largest fractional ownership fleets. Gogo also is a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO, and various locations overseas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cowen raised shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gogo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

GOGO opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. Gogo has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $401.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.22.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $199.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gogo will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gogo news, Director Charles C. Townsend acquired 64,389 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $352,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gogo during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Gogo during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Gogo during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gogo during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Gogo during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

