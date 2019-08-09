Zacks Investment Research Upgrades VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.06. 22,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.87. VIVENDI SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $23.27 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68.

About VIVENDI SA/ADR

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

