Zacks: Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) Given $26.67 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $26.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Synthorx an industry rank of 83 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have commented on THOR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Synthorx in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Synthorx during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Synthorx by 156.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its stake in Synthorx by 16.9% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 64,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Emory University acquired a new position in shares of Synthorx in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,439,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synthorx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,559,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $14.99. 20,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27. Synthorx has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.97.

Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Synthorx will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synthorx

Synthorx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

