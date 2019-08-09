Zacks: Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $10.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Titan Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 83 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TTNP shares. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of TTNP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. 193,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,617. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $5.64.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 168.23% and a negative return on equity of 311.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Titan Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) by 256.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 245,565 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.63% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

