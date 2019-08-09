Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

ZFGN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. 272,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,203. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13. Zafgen has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.46.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zafgen in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Zafgen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Zafgen in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zafgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zafgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

About Zafgen

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

